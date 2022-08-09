Larsen, DelBene secure $25 million for Lynnwood’s Poplar Way bridge

The U.S. Department of Transportation on Tuesday awarded a $25 million grant to construct a new six-lane, multimodal bridge over I-5 in Lynnwood, between the intersections of 196th Street SW (State Route 524)/Poplar Way and 33rd Avenue W/Alderwood Mall Boulevard. The Department of Transportation awarded the funding through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Discretionary Grant Program, which enables communities of all sizes to carry out projects with significant local or regional impact.

“This investment is great news for Lynnwood and surrounding communities after years of working with local leaders and stakeholders to secure funding,” said 2nd District U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen. “The Poplar Way project creates more jobs and opportunity for residents and businesses while reducing congestion and carbon emissions and building a more equitable transportation system for all.”

“This bridge project has been years in the making,” said 1st District U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene. “The I-5 choke point creates huge delays for commuters. Building this new connection will alleviate congestion and help us accommodate the growing population in the area.”

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell praised the investment and highlighted what the funding means for the city.

“We are incredibly grateful to be awarded a $25 million federal RAISE grant for the construction of Poplar Way Bridge,” Frizzell said. “This critical infrastructure project will foster economic growth and revitalization, as well as relieve congestion, improve public safety, increase transportation equity, and create important community connections. We thank Representatives Rick Larsen and Suzan DelBene for their steadfast advocacy and we are appreciative of this federal investment in our City.”

In November, President Biden signed into law the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), a measure that Larsen and DelBene supported. The IIJA authorized $7.5 billion over five years to the existing RAISE Discretionary Program, formerly known as TIGER and BUILD grants. The $1.5 billion in available funding for RAISE grants in 2022 represents a 50 percent increase in available funds compared to last year, when applicants requested $10 in funding for every $1 available.