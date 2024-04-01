Larsen extends 2024 Congressional Art Competition deadline to April 15

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen is extending the deadline for high school-aged students who live or attend school in Washington’s 2nd Congressional District to submit their art to the 2024 Congressional Art Competition.

All art entries must be original in concept, design and execution. Art submissions and forms are due to Larsen’s office no later than 5 p.m. Monday, April 15. Interested students can find details and a full list of contest rules on Larsen’s website.

The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school-aged students (grades 9-12) who live or attend school in the 2nd District; students can verify whether they are 2nd District residents or attend school in the district here.

Entry forms must be signed by the student, a parent or guardian, and a school faculty member; the form can be accessed here.

Forms can also be mailed or delivered with art pieces to Larsen’s Everett office:

Office of Rep. Rick Larsen – Everett

Re: Art Competition

Wall Street Building

2930 Wetmore Ave., Suite 9F

Everett, WA 98201

Students needing assistance in delivering their artwork to Larsen’s office can contact Makennah Little in Larsen’s office via phone at 425-252-3188 or via email at Makennah.Little@mail.house.gov.

Participants will be honored at a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., later this year. Plans for a district celebration with students and their families will be announced to competition entrants soon.

For more information on the 2024 Congressional Art Competition, visit larsen.house.gov/helping-you/2024-art-competition.htm.