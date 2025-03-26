Larsen invites 2nd District students to participate in 2025 Congressional Art Competition

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen is inviting high school-aged students who live or attend school in Washington’s 2nd Congressional District to showcase their artistic talents in the 2025 Congressional Art Competition.

All art entries must be original in concept, design and execution. Art submissions and forms are due to Larsen’s office no later than Monday, April 14, at 5:00 p.m. PT. Interested students can find details and a full list of contest rules on Larsen’s website.

“I am encouraging the many gifted young artists in Northwest Washington to submit their artwork to the 2025 Congressional Art Competition,” said Larsen. “I am excited to see this year’s submissions and highlight the talent Washington’s Second Congressional District has to offer.”

The U.S. House of Representatives holds the annual high school visual art competition to encourage and recognize artistic talent in each congressional district. Since 1982, hundreds of thousands of students nationwide have participated in the Congressional Art Competition. In 2024, Ferndale High School’s Riley Tomtan won the districtwide competition with her piece, “Reflection,” which has been on display in the U.S. Capitol for the past year.

The winning artist will have their artwork displayed at the U.S. Capitol for one year and be invited to an awards ceremony in Washington D.C.

How to participate

The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school-aged students (grades 9-12) who live in the Second District; students can verify whether they are Second District residents here. Interested students can find details and a full list of contest rules on Larsen’s website.

Entry forms must be signed by the student, a parent or guardian, and a school faculty member; the form can be accessed here. Forms and art submissions are due by Monday, April 14, at 5 p.m. Forms can also be mailed or delivered with art pieces to Larsen’s Everett office:

Office of Rep. Rick Larsen – Everett

Re: Art Competition

Wall Street Building

2930 Wetmore Avenue, Suite 9F

Everett, WA 98201

Art competition reception

Rep. Larsen will be hosting a reception on Friday, April 18 where all the art pieces will be recognized. The winner of the art competition will be selected at the reception. Additional details about the reception, including time and location, will be released at a later date.

Students needing assistance in delivering their artwork to Larsen’s office can contact Makennah Little in Larsen’s office via phone at 425-252-3188 or via email at Makennah.Little@mail.house.gov.

For more information on the 2025 Congressional Art Competition, visit https://larsen.house.gov/helping-you/2025-art-competition.htm.