Larsen invites constituents to community coffee in Mountlake Terrace Jan. 11

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen invites constituents to meet him at a community coffee from 10:30 to noon this Saturday, Jan. 11 at interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W.

Larsen represents the 2nd Congressional District, which includes Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood.

The coffee is an opportunity for Larsen to hear directly from constituents about important issues in an informal setting. Larsen will preview the upcoming year in Congress and take questions and comments from attendees.

This event is open to the public. RSVP to Joseph Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov.