Larsen invites Second District high school students to participate in 2022 Congressional Art Competition

Congressman Rep. Rick Larsen is inviting high school-aged students who live or attend school in Washington’s Second Congressional District to showcase their artistic talents in the 2022 Congressional Art Competition. Art submissions and forms are due to Larsen’s office by Monday, May 2, at 5:00 p.m. PDT.

“I am encouraging the many gifted young artists in Northwest Washington to submit their artwork to the 2022 Congressional Art Competition,” said Larsen. “I am excited to see this year’s submissions and to highlight the talent Washington’s Second District has to offer.”

The U.S. House of Representatives holds the annual high school visual art competition to encourage and recognize artistic talent in each congressional district. The competition is open to all high school students (grades 9-12) who live or attend school in the Second District; students can check whether they are Second District residents or attend school in the district here. All art entries must be original in concept, design and execution. Interested students can find details and a full list of contest rules on Larsen’s website.

The winning entry will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. The winning student artist and one guardian will also be flown to Washington, D.C. to be recognized at an award ceremony at a date to be determined. Last year, Susanna Lee from Lynnwood High School won the districtwide competition with her piece, “You and Your Future.” Since 1982, more than 650,000 students have participated in the nationwide Congressional Art Competition.

Entry forms must be signed by the student, a parent or guardian, and a school faculty member. Entry forms and artwork submissions are due to the Everett office by Monday, May 2, at 5 p.m. Students needing assistance in delivering their artwork to Larsen’s office can call Kevin Phan at 425-252-3188.

Signed forms can also be mailed or delivered with artwork to Larsen’s Everett office:

Office of Rep. Rick Larsen – Everett

Re: 2022 Congressional Art Competition

Wall Street Building

2930 Wetmore Avenue, Suite 9F

Everett, WA 98201

For more information on this year’s competition, visit larsen.house.gov/helping-you/art-competition-zip.ht