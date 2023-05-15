Larsen to host service academy information nights for interested students

U.S.Rep. Rick Larsen’s office will host two in-person information sessions for northwest Washington students living the 2nd Congressional District who are interested in attending one of the five U.S. service academies. Larsen will announce plans to host a virtual information session soon.

During each session, representatives from Larsen’s office will provide an overview of the nomination process and the resources available to students interested in pursuing a nomination. Personnel from the U.S. Military Academy (West Point), the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy will be in attendance to meet interested students and parents and answer questions about their respective institutions.

Each year, Larsen nominates a limited number of people who meet the eligibility requirements established by law to four of the five service academies; it is not necessary to seek a nomination to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, as the USCGA accepts candidates based on its own testing criteria. The honor of attending a service academy comes with an obligation and commitment to serve in the military for a minimum of five years upon graduation.

The nomination application process begins May 15 for candidates who are high school juniors and will be seniors the following school year, current seniors or students who have already graduated high school. The deadline for submission of materials to Larsen’s office is in November; instructions to submit an application can be accessed here.

For more information on the service academy nomination process and eligibility requirements, email Chris Dingle at Chris.Dingle@mail.house.gov or visit hlarsen.house.gov/helping-you/military-academy-nominations.

For a printable information night flyer, click here.

The sessions are:

Wednesday, May 24

4-5:30 p.m.

Port of Everett

Blue Heron Room, Side B

1205 Craftsman Way, #200

Everett

Friday, May 26

4-5:30 p.m.

Whatcom County Civic Center

The Garden Level Conference Room

322 North Commercial Street

Bellingham