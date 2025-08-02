U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen visited the Kongsberg warehouse in Lynnwood and Edmonds College Thursday, engaging with leadership from both institutions in discussion on their operations, growth and the impacts of federal policies.

During his visit to Kongsberg Discovery, Larsen toured the company’s facility and discussed their Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs). The company announced that it will begin manufacturing HUGIN AUVs in Lynnwood, a significant step as these vehicles have not been produced outside of Norway for over 30 years. This move is driven in part by demand from the U.S. Department of Defense and commercial customers.

Kongsberg Discovery plans to use Lynnwood as its initial assembly site, but is seeking additional locations in Washington’s 2nd District to scale operations, with the Port of Everett and other nearby ports in mind. Washington was chosen as a manufacturing location due to its ideal deep, cold and sheltered waters, which are crucial for testing and operations.

Kongsberg executives requested Larsen’s assistance in identifying contacts at ports at the state level, and with the governor’s office to expedite their expansion. Company leaders also voiced concerns about a proposed amendment that would impose a charge on items over 3,000 pounds that operate for more than 24 hours, potentially impacting manufacturing.

Following his visit to Kongsberg, Rep. Larsen met with Edmonds College leadership to discuss the impacts of what Larsen calls President Trump’s “Big Ugly Law,” which alters student loan repayment plans and Department of Education budget decisions.

A key concern was the shift in the student loan repayment program from income-based to a flat payment, which impacts approximately 357 students who borrowed last year. This change has raised fears of increased default rates among lower-income students, potentially penalizing Edmonds Collegen. In response, the college plans to enhance financial literacy counseling and other educational programs. While federal Pell Grants were largely preserved in the bill and received $10.5 billion in additional funding for the next two years, the college expressed concern about potential deficits starting in 2028.

To reduce reliance on loans, the college is actively encouraging students to apply for Pell Grants and the Washington College Grant, working with school districts through a “limitless learning grant,” Edmonds College President Amit B. Singh said.

In terms of academic initiatives, Edmonds College is expanding its bachelor’s degree offerings, iwith a new AI and robotics four-year degree launching in the fall. The college is also developing a new behavioral health bachelor’s degree and expanding its nursing programs. The college has successfully implemented a “high-flex” hybrid learning model, offering students flexibility and optimizing classroom space.

Singh said the future funding of Pell Grants remains the college’s biggest concern, alongside continued support for other vital grants that serve vulnerable populations.

