Latino Education Training Institute to host Valentine’s Day bazaar Feb. 8

The Lynnwood-based Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI) invites the public to its second Feria de Emprendedores: A Valentine’s Day Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the LETI Training Center, 9930 Evergreen Way, Building Y, in Everett.
There will be holiday crafts and artworks for sale, created by local Latino families.
RSVP here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.