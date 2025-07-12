Latino Expo at Edmonds College July 26

The Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI) is set to host a Latino Expo — a festival filled with food, fun and entertainment — from 11 a.m.-4 p.m Saturday, July 26 at the Edmonds College quad: 20000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

“At a time when immigration and political tensions weigh heavily on many of our families and neighbors, the presence of our allies matters more than ever,” LETI founder and CEO Rosario Reyes said. “This event is more than a festival – it’s a safe and welcoming space where we can stand united, enjoy Delicious Latino food and fun entertainment.”

The all-ages event will include a kids area, resource booths, food, raffles and prizes, and local business vendors.

There are still opportunities to sign up as a food, business, organization or other vendor. Find more information here.

The event is sponsored by community organizations such as Edmonds College, Community Transit, Seattle Credit Union, the Community Foundation of Snohomish County and more.

Those interested in attending the event can RSVP here.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.