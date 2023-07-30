Latino Expo brings color and dance to sunny Saturday

Grupo de Folklore Oaxaqueño makes their debut.
Grupo de Folklore Oaxaqueño poses after their dance.
This electric pair of dancers leapt across the field.
Tauro, Tauro!
Diana Maria Oliveros Martinez, consul of community outeach at the Mexican Consulate in Seattle, speaks to the crowd,
Another speaker was Phyllis Gutierrez Kenney, a former State Representative
Gricelda Montes, Snohomish County’s Public Advocate, addresses the crowd.
Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell used her time on stage to speak about the importance of belonging in a community. She later remarked that the event had grown since last year.
Betty Koteles and Ricardo Marroquin were the event’s emcees.
Indigo Community and the Arts
Multidimensional art by Indigo Community and the Arts
Volunteers at the kids area appeared to be having fun.
Some lucky raffle-winner won a 65-inch television.
Ana Alcazar and Nikki Banwait
Stevie Ortiz from Washington Kids in Transition spoke about the organization’s efforts in locating emergency housing, hygiene and clothing for youth transitioning from homelessness.
This Snohomish Conservation District representative talked to visitors its conservation and cleanup efforts.
Tracy Fox and Teresa Rios from Citrine Health said that the organization provides free mammograms and helps those who need treatment to find it.
Over 80 local businesses and nonprofits came together to celebrate Latino culture.
One woman dances in the aisle between booths.
One mariachi performer enjoys the day’s most popular treat — fruit with chamoy and tajin.
A father-son duo serve up horchata and jamaica.
A duo playing Frisbee in the field.
Angie Hinojos, executive director of the Centro Cultural Mexicano, with one of her many artworks used to promote mask-wearing during the pandemic. Centro Cultural Mexicano led the way in 2020 rental assistance programs, ultimately distributing about $27 million to those in need.
Hundreds of families showed up to Edmonds College’s Triton Field Saturday to participate in the 2023 Latino Expo. The expo featured food, games, art, live entertainment and aisles chock full of resources. Sponsored by the Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI), the 20th annual event was emceed by Betty Koteles and Ricardo Marroquin, who introduced several local dignitaries that do work for the Latino community.
— Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis
