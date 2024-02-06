Launa Jones: Celebration of Life March 16

Launa Jones

Launa Jean Tift Jones, 77, passed away on January 27, 2024, in Seattle after a short illness. Launa was born on September 21, 1946, in Anacortes Washington to Vernon and Elizabeth Tift and lived her early years with her brother Randy, in Friday Harbor, WA.

After graduating from Bellingham High School in 1964, Launa attended Skagit Community College where she met her husband to be, Richard Jones, and they married in February 1966 in Bellingham. Immediately following their wedding, Dick and Launa relocated for Dick’s job at Boeing, Renton. In May of 1969, Dick and Launa welcomed daughter Crystalyn Marie (Kris) and nearly three years later, twin boys, Jerald (Jerry) and James (Jim) rounded out the family of five. After a quick, one-year stint in Los Angeles, the family settled in Edmonds, close to life-long friends, Jerry and Mary Burton.

Launa embraced motherhood with her full being, leading Campfire, supporting the PTA, attending sports, music concerts, and church services where the kids were involved. Launa’s parents had settled in Southern California so annual car rides over the holidays with kids and dogs were a highlight of her year. It was on these trips that Disney became a mainstay for the Jones family with frequent visits, many with Launa leading the way.

Launa began working at Crista in 1978 as a nurse’s aide and continued her education at North Seattle Community College to become a licensed practical nurse in the early 1980’s. Working the overnight shift allowed Launa and Dick to maximize their availability for the three kids and built a professional community Launa thrived in. Even after retirement Launa maintained close friendships with many of her colleagues, meeting regularly for lunches and dinners. This is just one example of Launa’s amazing ability to cultivate and maintain relationships.

With many milestones to celebrate between the three kids and nieces and nephews, one heartbreak besought Launa. In May 2004, Jerry passed away while living in Phoenix, AZ working as a youth pastor. Launa was Jerry’s biggest support as he explored his passion for ministry. Donating her gifts and talents to push Jerry’s dream further, Launa baked twenty lasagnas for a youth fundraiser, sewed an Elvis costume, and ran errands to no end to support Jerry while serving Edmonds, Haller Lake, and Calvary United Methodist Churches.

Launa’s desire to travel took the family, related and chosen, on many adventures. A fan of long car rides, crossing the country several times, was one of Launa’s preferred pastimes. As an avid reader and researcher, Launa would build an itinerary and keep us marching from one landmark to another. Launa would often use the excuse of visiting relatives and friends in other states, to get back out on the open road.

In 2009 Jim married wife Linda, and in 2012, provided a much-awaited grandson, Liam James. As another example of Launa’s skill of building family, Launa and Dick were surrogate grandparents to Jim and Linda’s niece and nephew, Madison, and Kaden Jacob. Launa’s mission was to take the three kiddos on explorations and hone their photography skills. For several years Launa organized photo shoots, developing, and framing photos for the kids to enter at the Evergreen State Fair. Ribbons abound as the children moved up through the age brackets.

As with her own children, Launa didn’t miss a concert, performance, moving up ceremony, or swim meet. The three grandchildren were her absolute delight and one of her greatest legacies. Her wish for everyone was to feel loved and to love freely.

Preceded in death: Parents, Vernon and Elizabeth Tift, Son Jerald (Jerry)

Surviving: Husband, Richard (Dick) Jones of Edmonds, Brother: Randy Tift of Valley Mills, TX, Daughter Crystalyn Jones of Edmonds, Son James (wife Linda) of Bothell, numerous nephews, and nieces, and chosen family.

A celebration of life will be held at Bothell United Methodist Church March 16th at 10am. All are welcome. 18515 92nd Ave NE, Bothell, 98011

The family requests remembrances be made to Art with Heart via foundationesd.org. Please note “Art with Heart” when making the donation. Or the Edmonds Foodbank at www.edmondsfoodbank.org.