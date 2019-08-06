Law enforcement agencies undergo active-shooter training in former Alderwood Middle School gymnasium

Last week, the gymnasium of the former Alderwood Middle School in Lynnwood was temporarily converted into a high-tech virtual reality training center. Law enforcement personnel from around the region — including the Lynnwood and Edmonds police departments — participated in active shooter training scenarios using state-of-the-art virtual reality (VR) equipment.

Multiple participants — each wearing their own set of VR goggles and associated sensors — were challenged to a series of increasingly complex active shooter scenarios. Participants were placed into various virtual environments where training staff could alter scenarios based on the actions of the participants.

After each training scenario, participants debriefed with a trainer and were able to review their actions from different viewpoints to evaluate tactics, communication, and a variety of other variables. Approximately 130 law enforcement personnel from throughout Snohomish County and Seattle participated during this week-long training event.

This training was provided by the National Center for Biomedical Research and Training (NCBRT) at Louisiana State University and hosted by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. The training was provided at no cost as part of the DHS’s Homeland Security National Training Program Cooperative Agreement.