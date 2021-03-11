Law enforcement plans local DUI emphasis patrols March 12

The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols Friday, March 12 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Representatives from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol and the Edmonds, Marysville and Mountlake Terrace police departments will be doing high-visibility patrols throughout the county.

The Washington State Patrol Mobile Impaired Driving Unit (MIDU) will be on hand to process DUI drivers. The MIDU is a self-contained 36 foot motorhome that has been retrofitted as a mobile DUI processing center and incident command post. When requested, the MIDU travels across the state in support of law enforcement efforts during DUI emphasis patrols.

In Snohomish County, from 2019 to 2020 there was an 8 percent increase of DUI fatalities and a 55 percent increase in DUI serious injury crashes.

Patrols will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol, legal marijuana or other illegal drugs. Target Zero is the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission’s plan for zero traffic related deaths and serious injuries by 2030.

More information can be found at www.SnoCoTargetZero.org and www.targetzero.com.