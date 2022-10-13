Leadership Snohomish County announces award nominees, keynote speaker for Oct. 21 celebration of county leaders and organizations

Leadership Snohomish County (LSC) has announced award nominees and the keynote speaker for its seventh annual Leadership Day breakfast on Friday, Oct. 21, starting at 7:30 a.m. at Everett’s Angel of the Winds Arena.

Leadership Snohomish County’s Leadership Day originated in 2016, when 23 official proclamations were made by community partners. A community engagement breakfast, Leadership Day celebrates the outstanding leaders in the region who keep Snohomish County moving forward in exciting and actionable ways, the organization said in a press release.

Leadership Snohomish County’s stated mission it to connect, ignite and develop county-specific sustainable leaders to strengthen communities.

LSC has recently announced the nominees for the 2022 Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award, named for the late longtime leader of the Snohomish County Economic Development Council. The award promotes women in leadership roles throughout the county who share Knutson’s passion for job growth and economic development.

This year’s nominees are: Jodi Marsall (Jodi of All Trades), Tania Siler (Evergreen Goodwill of Northwest Washington), Wendy Poischbeg (Economic Alliance of Snohomish County), Dana Montanari (PCC Community Markets), Carrie Morehouse (Work Opportunities), Amy King (Pallet) and Dr. Julieta Altamirano Crosby (Lynnwood City Council). The winner of the Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award will be announced at the ceremony, along with LSC’s Community Partner Award and the LSC Distinguished Alumni Award.

Olympia Edwards, founder and director of Project Girl Mentoring Program, will be the keynote speaker at Leadership Day 2022. Edwards set out to create a curriculum-based mentoring program where young women can learn to love their skin tone, focus on their confidence/self esteem, and grow into womanhood.

LSC’s Leadership Day Awards breakfast will also include a “Best of” Basket raffle this year, in which eight cities within Snohomish County will be showcased with baskets filled with items and gift certificates from local businesses. Baskets will be raffled off at the event.

You can learn more about Leadership Day 2022 at leadershipsc.org and you can register for Leadership Day 2022 on Eventbrite.