Leadership Snohomish County announces award winners at 9th Annual Leadership Day

Local leaders were honored recently during the Leadership Snohomish County (LSC) ninth Annual Leadership Day breakfast.

Leadership Snohomish County’s Leadership Day originated in 2016, when 23 official proclamations were made by community partners. A community engagement breakfast, Leadership Day celebrates the outstanding leaders in the region “who keep Snohomish County moving forward in exciting and actionable ways,” the organization said in a press release.

Four awards were presented during the Oct. 24 breakfast: the Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award, LSC’s Community Partner Award, LSC Distinguished Alumni Award and LSC’s Best Class Ever Award.

Those honored include:

Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award: Linda Neunzig. This award, named for the late leader of the Snohomish County Economic Development Council, promotes women in leadership roles who share Knutson’s passion for job growth and economic development. Neunzig is the agriculture coordinator for Snohomish County and owner/operator of Ninety Farms. She has been instrumental in supporting Snohomish County’s agriculture sector, contributing to its sustainability and growth through initiatives like the Snohomish County Food and Farming Center. Her efforts ensured that farms remained open during challenging times, allowing them to flourish and significantly contribute to economic development and job growth in the region. Additionally, her leadership in programs like Nourishing Neighborhoods and the Focus on Farming and Forestry conference has driven economic growth and job creation, the news release said.

Community Partner Award: Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW). This award honors visionary leaders addressing critical issues in Snohomish County. VOAWW operates the largest food bank in the county and provides extensive mental health support. In addition to these services, they offer programs such as youth services, housing assistance and refugee resettlement. VOAWW’s partnership with Leadership Snohomish County “has been instrumental in advancing shared missions, under the leadership of CEO Brian Smith,” the press release said.

Distinguished Alumni Award: Steve Woodard, Ph.D. This award recognizes an LSC graduate whose actions spark meaningful change. Woodard, vice president of community engagement for VOAWW and a Mountlake Terrace city councilmember, has led transformative initiatives to alleviate hunger and strengthen community connections. According to the press release, Woodard’s efforts in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion — along with his dedication to public service — exemplify the core values of leadership, service and commitment.

The Best Class Ever Award was presented to the LSC Class of 2019. This award recognizes the Leadership Snohomish County class that shows exceptional dedication and enthusiasm in the alumni-driven Pay it Forward campaign. Each year, graduating classes and alumni compete to raise funds and support Leadership Snohomish County. The class of 2019 earned this honor through their teamwork and significant contributions, showcasing their lasting impact on LSC and the community, the release said.