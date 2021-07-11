Leadership Snohomish County invites nonprofits to submit service project proposals

Leadership Snohomish County is inviting local nonprofit organizations and businesses to submit a project proposal to become a 2021-22 LSC Community Impact Project Partner. Project proposals are due on July 23.

For 24 years, Leadership Snohomish County (LSC) has used hands-on service projects as a way to connect vision and action in Snohomish County. The organization has averaged a total of 23 Community Impact Projects a year. Past project partners include Cocoon House, City of Everett, Housing Hope, Interfaith Alliance and Leadership Launch.

In both of LSC’s Signature and Young Professional Programs, project teams of three to five people are formed to work with Community Impact Project Partners to co-create desired outcomes. LSC encourages potential project partners to “think big” with their proposals: “If you had a pro bono team of three to five leaders invested in your mission, what project would you task them to work with to move your organization forward in a significant way?”

Additionally, each year, two project teams work with a business to create a Corporate Social Responsibility plan to help companies live their values in the community. In the past, LSC has worked with Brooklyn Brother Pizza, the City of Mukilteo, SEA-LECT Plastics and Seahurst Electric. “We see that most companies want to help their employees to reflect their values in the community, but rarely have the time to prioritize that planning,” says LSC Executive Director Kathy Coffey.

The Signature and Young Professional Programs help business, government and nonprofit professionals acquire an understanding of the critical issues affecting the region and the stewardship capabilities needed to resolve them. Applications for the Signature and Young Professional Programs are also still open, and due on July 19.

To submit a project proposal, send all inquiries to neliav@leadershipsc.org. For more information on the programs, visit leadershipsc.org.