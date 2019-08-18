Leadership Snohomish County Leadership Day Breakfast set for Sept. 23

Leadership Snohomish County will hold its 4th Annual Leadership Day breakfast on Monday, Sept. 23, at Angel of the Winds Arena. This is largest fundraiser of the year for Leadership Snohomish County, a nonprofit committed to developing sustainable leaders to strengthen communities,

Ever since Leadership Day was proclaimed in 2016 by 23 cities, businesses and government entities throughout Snohomish County, Leadership Snohomish County and its partners mark this non-partisan occasion by shining a light on the important work being done by engaged and dedicated leaders.

Key speaker is Galen Emanuele a Team Culture & Leadership Thought Leader. Learn more at www.shiftyes.com

Participating Snohomish County cities for Leadership Day included Arlington, Bothell, Darrington, Edmonds, Everett, Granite Falls, Lake Stevens, Lynnwood, Marysville, Mill Creek, Monroe, Mountlake Terrace, Mukilteo, Snohomish, Stanwood and Sultan. Additional community partners joining the celebration included Port of Everett, Economic Alliance of Snohomish County, and the Stillaguamish Tribes.

Tickets for this event are available on Eventbrite. RSVPs are requested by Sept. 15.