Leadership Snohomish County seeking nominations for Women in Leadership award

Leadership Snohomish County has opened its call for nominations for the 3rd Annual Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award, named for the late longtime leader of the Snohomish County Economic Development Council.

The award will be presented at Leadership Snohomish County’s 4th annual Leadership Day Breakfast on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, from 7 to 9 a.m. at Angel of the Winds Arena. Nominations must be female, work in Snohomish County and share Knutson’s passion for job growth or economic development in the county. The deadline for nominations is Friday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. They can be submitted here.

Knutson passed in 2016, after being diagnosed in late 2012 with multiple system atrophy (MSA), a rare neurological disease. Her daughter, Erin Williams, has taken an active role with the MSA Coalition to help raise funds and raise awareness. Williams worked closely with Leadership Snohomish County Executive Director Kathy Coffey to establish the Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award.

To further promote women in leadership roles, Williams and Coffey also established a scholarship fund that annually supports a woman in the county to participate in Leadership Snohomish County’s Signature Class. “The Deborah Knutson Scholarship is designated for an individual who works tirelessly for economic development and viability in our region, strengthening the fabric of Snohomish County with her work,” Coffey said.

In addition to the Deborah Knutson Women’s Leadership Award, the Leadership Day will also recognize community linchpins with its Distinguished Alumni Award, Community Partner Award and Mentoring Leadership Award.

You can get tickets for the awards breakfast here.