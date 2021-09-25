Leadership Snohomish County to host Leadership Day, honor community leaders Oct. 13

Leadership Snohomish County is hosting its 6th annual Leadership Day from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Oct. 13 Leadership Day is the organization’s biggest fundraising event, and the goal for this year’s virtual event is to raise $125,000.

“Leadership Day was born out of a unique time four years ago,” Leadership Snohomish County Executive Director Kathy Coffey Solberg said at last year’s Leadership Day event. “In 2016 – a time when I thought our country was more divided than any time in recent years– we at LSC decided we wanted to establish an official Leadership Day here in our county. We wanted to bring individuals together – regardless of political affiliation, socioeconomic status, race, religion or title.”

The response to this desire resulted in 23 official proclamations from within the county — mayors, county executives, tribes, ports and business leaders — in support of establishing an official “Leadership Day.”

This year’s Leadership Day will highlight three awards: the Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award, the Leadership Snohomish County (LSC) Distinguished Alumni Award and the LSC Community Partner Award. Last year’s award recipients were (respectively) Angie Sievers (Snohomish STEM Network), Zsofia Pazstor (Farmer Frog) and Everett Housing Authority.

The keynote speaker for this year will be Dr. Mark Jones, CEO of the Sunyata Group. Jones offers 40 years of experience as a coach, executive leader and consultant with a focus on leadership, organizational development and personal transformation.

All are welcomed to attend Leadership Day and donate to LSC. Donations will support LSC’s three programs and scholarships for the programs. Local organizations and businesses are invited to become sponsors for the event, which includes free tickets and other benefits.

For more information about Leadership Day, visit leadershipsc.org/events/leadershipday.