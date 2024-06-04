League of Women Voters elects new officers and honors ‘legends’

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County (LWVSC) met at Everett Station on May 22 to elect new officers and honor member accomplishments, according to a news release.

Outgoing President Karen Crowley handed the gavel to Cathy Liu Scott, the new President for 2024-25.

Other officers and board members elected are: President-Elect: Adrienne Fraley-Monillas; First Vice President: Suleiny Altamirano; Second Vice President: Vonita Francisco; Treasurer: Karen Madsen; Directors: Kim Henry-Baumgartner, Carolyn Johnston, Jean Snider and Erin Carr.

Two members were recognized as Legends of the League: Dr. Vicki Roberts-Gassler and Rita Ireland. This annual award honors current or past Snohomish County League members for

“long, significant, and influential service” to the League and the community.

Roberts-Gassler researched, edited and co-wrote the Children’s Services Committee report on the growing problem of homeless children in our county. She chaired the League

Centennial committee and served as LWVSC president and secretary. Her international experience brings a global vision to the League’s issues.

Ireland was recognized for building connection with local schools and revitalizing the Observer Corps. Her strong background in library science led her to organize distribution of

Women’s Suffrage materials to local and school libraries. She also organized high school voter registration drives that resulted in over six hundred registrations county-wide.

The meeting reviewed 2024 League accomplishments, including an increase in membership to 183, making the League in Snohomish County the third largest in Washington.

Advocacy efforts in the coming year will focus on preserving urban tree canopy and mature forests and furthering a 7-year effort to pass a constitutional amendment to change the redistricting

process in Washington state. Details will be available in the LWVSC Annual report published in September.

More information on League initiatives and membership can be found at https://lwvsnoho.org.