League of Women Voters hosts virtual candidate forum for Lynnwood primary election races

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County is presenting a series of moderated forums designed to introduce voters to candidates running in the August primary races in Snohomish County. The series focuses on six races: Marysville, Snohomish, Everett, Edmonds, Mukilteo and Lynnwood.

League moderators ask the candidates a short series of questions — the questions a voter might ask if a candidate came to the door. Forums have been pre-recorded and are available on the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County website and YouTube Channel. (Links to all forums can be found at lwvsnoho.org, under the Voting tab.)