League of Women Voters of Snohomish County invites you to Celebrate Constitution Day 

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County is hosting events across the county the week of Sept. 14 to celebrate the 238th anniversary of the signing of the Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. The League is also celebrating the Bill of Rights, which was signed in 1789.

“Now’s the time to get reacquainted with these important documents and the rights that they guarantee,” League president Lisa Utter said. Individuals from each community will read the Constitution and the Bill of Rights at seven events.

Pick up your free pocket copy of the Constitution and learn how you can help defend U.S. democracy.

“Please join us and invite others!” Utter urged.

The seven events follow: