League of Women Voters of Snohomish County invites you to Celebrate Constitution Day 

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County is hosting events across the county the week of Sept. 14 to celebrate the 238th anniversary of the signing of the Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. The League is also celebrating the Bill of Rights, which was signed in 1789.
“Now’s the time to get reacquainted with these important documents and the rights that they guarantee,” League president Lisa Utter said. Individuals from each community will read the Constitution and the Bill of Rights at seven events.
Pick up your free pocket copy of the Constitution and learn how you can help defend U.S. democracy.
“Please join us and invite others!” Utter urged.
The seven events follow:
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Sunday 9/14
|2–3:30 p.m.
|Edmonds Library
650 Main St.
Edmonds 98020
|Monday 9/15
|12–1:30 p.m.
|Snohomish County Plaza
3000 Rockefeller Ave.
Everett 98201
|Tuesday 9/16
|6–8 p.m.
|Edmonds School District Office
20420 68th Ave. W.
Lynnwood 98036
|Wednesday 9/17
|5:30-7:30 p.m.
|Snohomish Library
311 Maple Ave.
Snohomish 98290
|Thursday 9/18
|12–2 p.m.
|Monroe Library
1070 Village Way
Monroe 98272
|Thursday 9/18
|5:45-7:45 p.m.
|Marysville Library
6120 Grove St.
Marysville 98270
|Friday 9/19
|6–8 p.m.
|Everett Girl Scout Office
3224 Wetmore Ave.
Everett 98021
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.