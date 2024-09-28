League of Women Voters requesting questions for U.S. Senate debate

The League of Women Voters of Washington (LWVWA) is working with KIRO-TV to organize a debate between the candidates for U.S. Senator. The League is asking voters throughout the state, and especially in Western Washington, to send questions for the candidates to forumquestions@lwvwa.org . The LWVWA said it will review the questions for clarity and bias in coordination with KIRO journalists.

While the League said it can’t yet confirm that the candidates will appear in a debate prior to the general election, “we are extremely hopeful that a debate will take place,” said LWVWA President Mary Coltrane. “We want to hear from voters what their questions are so we’re ready to go when a date for the debate is set.”

U.S. Senate candidates are incumbent Maria Cantwell, a Democrat, and challenger Raul Garcia, a Republican.

LWVWA reminds voters that the position of U.S. Senator is “one of grave responsibility: The Constitution assigns the Senate and House equal responsibility for declaring war, maintaining the armed forces, assessing taxes, borrowing money, minting currency, regulating commerce, and making all laws necessary for the operation of the government. The Senate holds exclusive authority to advise and consent on treaties and Presidential nominations. Each state has two Senators, for a total of 100.”

Oct. 28 is the last day to register to vote online; you can visit VoteWA.gov to do so. And voters can visit VOTE411.org to learn who will be on their ballot.