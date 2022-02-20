League of Women Voters Snohomish County donates civics textbooks to libraries, school districts

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County has been distributing copies of The State We’re In: Washington civics textbooks to local school districts and public libraries.

A grant from the League of Women Voters Washington Education Fund helped purchase half of the books that were distributed, and the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County supplied the rest, for a total of 116 donated. The league also supplied posters explaining “What Does It Take to be a Good Citizen.”

The goal of the project, the league said, is to reach a greater audience for civics education across age groups and geography in Snohomish County. Among those receiving the books were Sno-Isle library branches, with 20 new copies now in public library circulation. In addition, school districts countywide — including the Edmonds School District — received books.