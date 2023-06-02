League of Women Voters Snohomish County honors its ‘Legends’ and elects new officers

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County elected new officers for 2023-24 during its recent annual meeting and luncheon.
The organization also recognized Lynn Carpenter and Joan Smith as “Legends of the League” for their service to the league and the community.
League leadership for 2023-24, effective July 1, is:
Officers
President: Karen Crowley
President-Elect: Cathy Liu Scott
Immediate Past-President: Jen Winckler
First Vice President: Julie Smith
Second Vice President: Lisa Utter
Secretary: Clara Hsu
Treasurer: Karen Madsen
Directors
Suleiny Altamirano
Michelle Frye
Valerie Kelley
Jane McClure
Carol McMahon
Julie Winchell
Nominating Committee
Chair: Jeanne Crevier
Cathy Baylor
Kate Lunceford
Also during their meeting, the league approved two new programs of work for the upcoming fiscal year. While continuing existing committees such as voter services and health care, they will also focus on two new areas: tree canopy and preserving legacy forests, and statewide redistricting reform.
