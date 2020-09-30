League of Women Voters Snohomish County sponsoring candidate forums in October

The League of Women Voters Snohomish County has scheduled several candidate forums in October for state and federal races.

Forums sponsored by the non-partisan League of Women Voters let the public hear from candidates in contested races as they respond to questions from a moderator. This year they can be heard on the radio at KSER 90.7 FM.

Questions can be submitted to the Snohomish County League website at lwvsnoho.org, Forums will also be posted there and on the LWVSC YouTube channel.

October forums being broadcast by radio are:

Oct. 5 airing at 6 p.m.: 32nd Legislative District. Invited candidates are for Position 1 — Cindy Ryu and Shirley Sutton and for Position 2 — Lauren Davis and Tamra Smilanich. The date to submit questions for this forum has passed.

Oct. 12 airing at 6 p.m.: Congressional Districts 1, 2,and 7. Invited candidates for District 1 are Jeffrey Beeler, Sr. and Susan Del Bene. Invited candidates for District 2 are Rick Larsen and Timothy S. Hazelo. Invited candidates for District 7 are Craig Keller and Pramila Jayapal. The date to submit questions for this forum has passed.

Oct. 13 airing at 6 p.m.: 21st Legislative District. For Position 1, the invited candidates are Strom Peterson and Brian Thompson. For Position 2, the invited candidates are Lillian Ortiz-Self and Amy Schaper. Questions must be submitted by Oct. 3.

Other Snohomish County LWV forums available for viewing on YouTube include for State Treasurer, and for Secretary of State and for the 39th Legislative District.