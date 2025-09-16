League of Women Voters to host online info session Oct. 7 on Charter Review Commission

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County (LWVSC) — in partnership with other local organizations — has scheduled a series of candidate forums as well as an online information session on the Snohomish County Charter Review Commission.

Charter Review Commissioners are on the ballot every 10 years. Voters will select three commissioners from each county district. Learn about the commission on the league’s YouTube Channel Livestream at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7. Speakers include Garth Fell, Snohomish County auditor; Carin Chase, 2015 Snohomish County Commissioner; and Elizabeth Darrow, chair, 2024 Whatcom County Commission. A recording will also be available.

While most of the candidate forums feature races outside the My Neighborhood News Network coverage area, the league is hosting forums Oct. 16 with candidates for South County Regional Fire Authority Commissioners Districts 1 and 5.

How to watch the forums: All forums will be recorded and then made available on the League’s YouTube Channel and podcast channel, lwvsnoho.podbean.com. Find the full schedule under the Voter Toolkit on the League website, lwvsnoho.org. Forums will also air on KSER 90.87 FM and KXIR 89.9 FM.