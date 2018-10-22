League of Women Voters to sponsor ‘Conflict to Cohesion’ panel Oct. 24

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County and Everett Community College are co-sponsoring a “Conflict to Cohesion” panel on Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Everett CC, in the Wilderness Room of the Jackson Center. The panel will be followed by audience conversation circles to facilitate more personal discussion of points raised.

Panelists include Ayesha Khan, Muslim educator and Mukilteo community activist; David Ortiz, chair, Communities of Color Coalition; Janice Greene, President of the NAACP, Snohomish County; Juan Perez, President of Latinos/Chicanos Unidos, Lynnwood; Kathy Coffey, Executive Director of Leadership, Snohomish County; Patty Gobin, special projects, Treaty Rights, Tulalip Tribes; and a student from Everett Community College. The panel will be moderated by Bob Drewel.

For more information, visit https://lwvsnoho.org