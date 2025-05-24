Learn about alternatives to lawn during June 13 workshop in Lynnwood

Lynnwood residents curious about converting their lawn to a native plant landscape are invited to attend an Alternatives to Lawn presentation from 6-7 p.m. Friday, June 13 at the Lynnwood Fish Hatchery and Environmental Education Center.

The event is sponsored by the Snohomish Conservation District in partnership with the City of Lynnwood, and attendance is limited to Lynnwood residents.

Whether you’re looking to create a pollinator-friendly garden, a drought-resistant yard or a more sustainable outdoor space, this presentation will provide actionable insights and inspiration for making the switch to a more natural and resilient landscape.

Learn more and register here: https://loom.ly/jn9wWzI.

The Lynnwood Fish Hatchery and Environmental Education Center is located at 5720 Halls Lake Way, Lynnwood.