Learn about Australian travel destinations with Anywhere But Here Travel Sept. 15

Anywhere But Here Travel, Inc. and Down Under Answers are hosting a free informational event for attendees to learn more about popular destinations in Australia as well as the new reopening protocols for getting there.

Along with travel tips and tricks, attendees will receive a few promotional offers and learn what travel benefits they can receive when booking a trip with a travel professional. Anyone who attends this event will also qualify for $100 off a travel consultation fee.

The guests from Down Under Answers will host a 45-minute virtual presentation and will be available to answer audience questions after.

This event can be attended both live or virtually. Live attendees will be offered complimentary Australian-themed snacks and drinks, as well as free maps, Australian dictionaries and brochures. Virtual attendees will receive digital copies of some of that content.

This event is a no-pressure way to learn more about traveling to Australia.

The event will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and registration is required by Sept. 12.

Anywhere But Here Travel, Inc. is located at 16824 44th Ave. W., Suite 130, in Lynnwood.