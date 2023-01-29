Learn about Edmonds School District’s comprehensive safety plan at meetings Feb. 1, 9

Join Interim Edmonds School District Superintendent Rebecca Miner and Assistant Superintendent Greg Schwab to learn about the district’s Comprehensive Safety Plan during meetings Feb. 1 and 9.
Presentations include:
- Review of comprehensive approach to school safety
- Preventive and protective measures
- Mitigation measures
- Response to emergency situations
- Post-emergency recovery measures
These presentations are open to the community. ASL and other language interpretation will be provided.
|
The Feb. 9 presentation will be recorded and shared on the Edmonds School District YouTube channel.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.