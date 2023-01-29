Learn about Edmonds School District’s comprehensive safety plan at meetings Feb. 1, 9

Join Interim Edmonds School District Superintendent Rebecca Miner and Assistant Superintendent Greg Schwab to learn about the district’s Comprehensive Safety Plan during meetings Feb. 1 and 9.

Presentations include:

  • Review of comprehensive approach to school safety
  • Preventive and protective measures
  • Mitigation measures
  • Response to emergency situations
  • Post-emergency recovery measures

These presentations are open to the community. ASL and other language interpretation will be provided.

6-7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1

Lynnwood High School theater

18218 N. Road
Bothell, WA 98012
6-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9

Mountlake Terrace High School theater

21801 44th Ave. W.
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

The Feb. 9 presentation will be recorded and shared on the Edmonds School District YouTube channel.

