Learn about Edmonds School District’s comprehensive safety plan at meetings Feb. 1, 9

Join Interim Edmonds School District Superintendent Rebecca Miner and Assistant Superintendent Greg Schwab to learn about the district’s Comprehensive Safety Plan during meetings Feb. 1 and 9.

Presentations include:

Review of comprehensive approach to school safety

Preventive and protective measures

Mitigation measures

Response to emergency situations

Post-emergency recovery measures

These presentations are open to the community. ASL and other language interpretation will be provided.

6-7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1 Lynnwood High School theater 18218 N. Road

Bothell, WA 98012 6-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9 Mountlake Terrace High School theater 21801 44th Ave. W.

Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

The Feb. 9 presentation will be recorded and shared on the Edmonds School District YouTube channel.