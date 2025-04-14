Learn about Lynnwood’s new development codes at online open house April 29

The City of Lynnwood is in the midst of creating a Unified Development Code (UDC). It’s a massive restructuring of its development codes to streamline city processes and comply with state laws requiring all cities to establish their own UDC. The city is hosting a UDC online open house April 29 so residents can speak directly with city staff and learn how these changes could affect Lynnwood.

The event will run from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 29. Those interested can register for the event here.

New zoning regulations are scheduled to be implemented throughout Lynnwood in 2025, including those introduced by the state Legislature, the city’s press release said.

“The city’s goal is to keep our community informed of these updates,” the press release said. “Our staff will be available to answer your questions and provide insight into the Unified Development Code and how it will affect our community.”

Learn more about the UDC and other upcoming zoning changes in Lynnwood on the city’s website.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.