Learn about rain gardens during free city webinar

The City of Lynnwood and the Snohomish Conservation District are sponsoring a free Rain Garden and Urban Gardening webinar.
Attendees will learn:
-What a rain garden is the benefits they provide
-Site selection and feasibility
-Construction of rain gardens
-Rain garden maintenance
-About urban gardening
-Methods for transforming a lawn to an edible garden
-Raised bed gardening
-Rainwater collection
Professionals will be on hand to answer questions and offer advice. Learn about incentives and how you may qualify to receive a rain garden or urban agriculture set-up on your property for very little cost to you.
You must pre-register for the webinar by clicking HERE After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Webinar participants will receive follow up emails with helpful resources and contact information. Or, watch the webinar on YouTube by clicking here: HERE