Learn about rain gardens during free city webinar

Posted: May 9, 2020 0
(Photo courtesy City of Lynnwood(

The City of Lynnwood and the Snohomish Conservation District are sponsoring a free Rain Garden and Urban Gardening webinar.

Attendees will learn:
-What a rain garden is the benefits they provide
-Site selection and feasibility
-Construction of rain gardens
-Rain garden maintenance
-About urban gardening
-Methods for transforming a lawn to an edible garden
-Raised bed gardening
-Rainwater collection

Professionals will be on hand to answer questions and offer advice. Learn about incentives and how you may qualify to receive a rain garden or urban agriculture set-up on your property for very little cost to you.

You must pre-register for the webinar by clicking HERE  After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Webinar participants will receive follow up emails with helpful resources and contact information. Or, watch the webinar on YouTube by clicking here: HERE

