Learn about rain gardens during free city webinar

The City of Lynnwood and the Snohomish Conservation District are sponsoring a free Rain Garden and Urban Gardening webinar.

Attendees will learn:

-What a rain garden is the benefits they provide

-Site selection and feasibility

-Construction of rain gardens

-Rain garden maintenance

-About urban gardening

-Methods for transforming a lawn to an edible garden

-Raised bed gardening

-Rainwater collection

Professionals will be on hand to answer questions and offer advice. Learn about incentives and how you may qualify to receive a rain garden or urban agriculture set-up on your property for very little cost to you.

You must pre-register for the webinar by clicking HERE After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Webinar participants will receive follow up emails with helpful resources and contact information. Or, watch the webinar on YouTube by clicking here: HERE