Learn about surgical weight loss options with ThreeHealth Sept. 15

Lynnwood’s ThreeHealth Metabolic Health and Weight Management is offering a free surgical weight loss seminar for those wanting to learn more about their options.

On Thursday, Sept. 15 from 6-7 p.m., Dr. Brian Sung, a bariatric surgeon, will discuss options and answer any questions audience members may have about weight-loss procedures.

Sung is part of an experienced team of surgeons, nurse practitioners, therapists and health coaches at ThreeHealth who are all specially trained in bariatric medicine. The team provides comprehensive, personalized metabolic and bariatric treatment options to help patients reach their weight-loss goals.

The event is free but registration is required as space is limited.