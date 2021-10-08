Learn about Verdant’s grant application process Oct. 11 during Q&A session

The Verdant Health Commission welcomes community groups and organizations interested in applying for grant funding to participate in a question-and-answer session on Monday, Oct. 11 from noon-1:30 p.m. on Zoom. Verdant will accept applications for funding from Nov. 8 to Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. The optional Q&A session on Oct. 11 is open to the public to learn more about Verdant’s priority areas for funding, gain insights into Verdant’s geographical service area, understand the application process, and ask questions.

Verdant’s application process is changing for this new funding cycle from Word and Excel documents submitted via email to a web-based grant portal system. This system will be demonstrated live during the Q&A session, which will be recorded and posted on Verdant’s website following the session.

To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88284726224?pwd=NlNzUnlDODlHNGo1aUVaQU9IMG9DQT09, Meeting ID: 882 8472 6224, Passcode: 901231. For audio by phone, dial 253-215-8782 and use the meeting ID and passcode above. There is no pre-registration for this session.

During the first three funding periods in 2021, the Verdant Board of Commissioners approved approximately $5 million in grants to support health and well-being in the South Snohomish County community. For more information about Verdant’s grant application process, visit verdanthealth.org/about-us/grant-information. At any time, Verdant’s Director of Community Impact & Grantmaking Zoe Reese can answer questions or discuss ideas for grants. To reach Zoe, email zoe.reese@verdanthealth.org or call 425-582-8572.