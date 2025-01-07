Learn about Western Washington weather hazards during Jan. 14 presentation

Join National Weather Service meteorologist Ted Buehner on Zoom from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, to learn about Western Washington weather hazards.

Ted Buehner worked for the National Weather Service (NWS) from 1977 to 2018, spending the last 23 years as the NWS Seattle Warning Coordination Meteorologist. He is also a staff meteorologist at KIRO-FM and creates weather stories for mynorthwest.com. He also produces the North Sound Weather Minute podcasts and news stories for everettpost.com.

Buehner continues contributing locally by sharing his knowledge and experience with the emergency preparedness community.

The event will be recorded for later viewing on the Sno-Isle Libraries YouTube channel and will be available for one year.

Registration is required to receive a reminder email with the Zoom link 24 hours before the event begins. If you register less than 24 hours before the event, the Zoom link will be included in your confirmation email.

Contact Sno-Isle Library with questions.