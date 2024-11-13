Learn all about owls from bird expert at Lynnwood Library Nov. 18

“Now is a great time to hear owls hooting,” according to Seattle-based master birder, educator and author Connie Sidles. That’s because local species like the barred owl and great-horned owl are gearing up for nesting season in Western Washington.

Learn more from Sidles about this charismatic bird family at a free event, All About Owls: Understanding Our Most Mysterious Birds, from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 at the Lynnwood Library. No reservations are required but show up early as Sidles’s bird talks typically draw a full house.

“Connie is so knowledgeable and engaging as a speaker, so we’ve invited her to give quite a few programs on birds,” said Julia McConnell, librarian at the Lynnwood Library. “I know our community will be excited to learn about the owls who live here in Western Washington.”

Sidles’ multimedia presentation “will cover the wonderful adaptations that owls have made worldwide to hunt, hide, roost, mate, and carry on with all their other life activities,” McConnell said. Most species hunt at night, thanks to their exceptional vision and specially structured wing feathers that enable silent flight. “We’ll also cover our local owls. Washington state has more owl species than any other state in the union – 15 altogether. That’s a lot of owls!” she added.

A few fun facts:

– Barred owls, like many large owls, are monogamous and mate for life.

– Northern pygmy owls are the state’s smallest owl, measuring 6-7 inches in height

– The burrowing owl lives in underground burrows, primarily in arid shrub-steppe and grassland regions like those in Eastern Washington.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

— By Clare McLean