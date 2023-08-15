Learn ancient art of Madhubani painting at MLT Library Aug. 19

Designer and art educator Deepti Agrawal is inviting community members to learn about a painting style from India called Madhubani during a presentationf fro 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

Participants will also create their own wooden tile or bookmark to take home as a keepsake.

For generations, women of a small region in Northeast India have been using Madhubani painting to tell the stories of their lives. Madhubani has been used to depict mythological and social scenes as well as cultural practices and social arrangements of a specific era in history. After centuries of being limited to its region of origin, the art form is now being discovered by the urban populace worldwide and is emerging as a commercial art form.

In the class, Agrawal plans to explore Madhubani painting over time and share lesser-known tales behind some of its most popular artworks from the early 1900s. Later, the class will practice the art style in a work-along session.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W. You can register here. There are a limited number of seats available.