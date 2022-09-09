Learn core survival skills online with Sno-Isle Libraries and Alderleaf Wilderness College Sept. 13

Sno-Isle Libraries and Alderleaf Wilderness College on Tuesday, Sept. 13, are offering a free online wilderness survival course from 6-7:30 p.m.

Learn the core skills of survival — shelter, water, fire and food. Participants will come away with practical life-saving skills, a deeper relationship with nature, greater confidence and resources to share with family and friends for fun and in emergencies.

This program is for teens and adults.

Registration is required to receive a reminder email with the Zoom link 24 hours before the event begins. If you register less than 24 hours before the event, your confirmation email will have the Zoom link.