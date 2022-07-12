Learn guided meditation techniques and yoga poses at Lynnwood Library July 15

Sahaja Yoga is bringing its West Coast Meditation Tour to the Lynnwood Library this Friday, July 15, with a free yoga and meditation class.

From 10:30 a.m. – noon, instructors will be leading guided meditation and teaching beginner yoga poses.

Sahaja hopes this class will help attendees begin meditating regularly and discover inner peace.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W.