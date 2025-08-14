Learn how city government works at Lynnwood University

Lynnwood University is back for another year, giving residents a firsthand view of how the city works behind the scenes.

The free, five-week course runs 6:30-9 p.m. every Thursday from Sept. 11 to Oct. 9.

Participants will have the chance to dive into city finances, learn what role departments play in city operations and even get an exclusive look into upcoming projects and community resources.

“The goal of LU is to increase awareness about how your local government works and to empower you to better access City programs and services,” the City’s website said. “Demonstrations, tours, lectures, and hands-on activities are presented to you by City staff, Councilmembers, and the Mayor.”

Course highlights include presentations from Mayor Christine Frizzell, the Lynnwood City Council, the Lynnwood Police Department and other department directors.

Register for Lynnwood University here.

Learn more about the course on the city’s website.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.