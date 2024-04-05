Learn how to make a salsa garden at Lowe’s April 27

Homemade salsa fans with a green thumb are invited to a workshop hosted by Lowe’s Saturday, April 27. The workshop will be held at Lynnwood’s Lowe’s, 3100 196th St. S.W., starting at 10 a.m.

Participants will learn to turn any planter into “the perfect salsa garden”. Lowe’s will provide free soil, fertilizer and an onion bulb, though participants are responsible for the cost of other plants or supplies like planters.

Register here.