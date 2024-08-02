Learn how to use Yelp for your business during Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce meeting Aug. 21

“Yelp Tools and Review Tips” is the topic of the Wednesday, Aug. 21 Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce lunch meeting. Alexa Dickinson, Yelp community manager for the Eastside and Snohomish County, will teach you how to maximize your online presence and engage with your Yelp reviews strategically.

In her role, Dickinson is the lead supporter for businesses in the area, connecting Yelp Elites and influencers to local businesses. In Lynnwood specifically, she has thrown an adult arcade night at Dave and Busters, trivia night at Fogo de Chao, and a women-owned business spotlight at Seoul Hot Dog. Her goal is to build up local businesses by connecting them to influencers in the local community who can elevate them through word of mouth, social and the Yelp platform.

The meeting will run from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

You can learn more and register here.