Learn how you can help Cold Weather Shelter during Sept. 14 meeting

Concerned about the homeless? Learn how you can make a difference during an informational meeting sponsored by the South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Shelter from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Maple Park Church, 17620 60th Ave. W., Lynnwood..

Volunteers are needed from November to March when the shelter opens due to emergency cold weather conditions. Help is needed to check in shelter guests, prepare and serve meals, drive the shelter van, and set up the shelter for a comfortable night indoors. Training is provided in the area of your choice.

For questions, contact Mark Waldin, Cold Weather Shelter director, at 425-419-7938 or [email protected]