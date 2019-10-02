Learn more about ESD special education services at Oct. 2 meet and greet

The Edmonds School District Student Services Department and the Special Education Advisory Council (SEAC) is hosting a meet and greet event Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Edmonds School District Office, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood/

Attendees will get an overview of district programs and learn who to contact when they have questions about student education plans.

Child care will be provided for children ages 3 to 12. For more information, contact Jodie Colello at [email protected]