Learn more about Girl Scouts during Oct. 30 trunk or treat event

Edmonds School District girls age 5-17 are invited to come check out the benefits of joining Girl Scouts and enjoy a Trunk or Treat event from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 23406 56th Ave. W., in Mountlake Terrace.

There are 700-plus Girl Scouts in the Edmonds School District, who learn leadership and decision-making skills, and participate in events and community service activities.

You can also trick or treat in a COVID-safe outdoor environment, with candy, crafts, costumes (optional but encouraged).

Interested but cannot attend? Call the local Girl Scout Service Unit office at 425-773-6010 or email northerncounties@girlscoutsww.org.