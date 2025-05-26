Learn more about Home Exchange as a travel option during Lynnwood event June 8

Those interested in the concept of swapping homes as a way to travel are invited to a HomeExchange Day event hosted by a Lynnwood family on Sunday, June 8.

Tera Allen says her family has swapped homes with other families in Washington, Oregon, Hawaii and even spent an entire month in Germany. She invites people to learn more about the event at her west Lynnwood home here.

According to a press release about the event:

Over 3,600 members across more than 50 countries are expected to take part in this simultaneous event — including over 300 across the United States — opening their homes or welcoming others into their community, and explaining the concept of home swapping to other people who would like to travel differently. The brand currently counts over 220,000 members across 155 countries, with one exchange finalized every minute – all based on trust and mutual hospitality, without any monetary transactions between members.

The platform operates on an annual membership model, allowing members to exchange homes, using a points system or reciprocal agreements, making travel more affordable, personal and sustainable.