Learn more about light rail station opening during March 22 Lynnwood Chamber luncheon

When will the new light rail station open in Lynnwood, and what does it mean to the city and the region?

The Lynwood Chamber of Commerce will explore those issues and more during its Wednesday, March 20 luncheon. Speakers include Erik Ashlie-Vinke, Sound Transit North Corridor government and community relations director and Jamyang Dorjee, public affairs manager for Community Transit.

Attendees will receive updates on the official opening for the new light rail station in Lynnwood, and view artist renderings for the new station. There will also be information on new transportation initiatives impacting Lynnwood.

The meeting will be at the Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Cost is $35 for chamber members, $40 for nonmembers and $45 for late registrations (after March 15).

You can learn more and register here.