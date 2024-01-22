Learn more about school levy and bond during Jan. 22 building visit, Jan. 24 Edmonds Lions and Chamber meetings

Voters will have several chances this week to learn more about the Edmonds School District bond and levy proposals on the Feb. 13 special election ballot.

The latest opportunity is from the Edmonds Lions Club, which will welcome Edmonds School District Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Miner as its guest speaker at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, at Maplewood Presbyterian Church, 19523 84th Ave. W. in Edmonds. The community is welcome to attend.

The Edmonds Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month, September through June, at Maplewood Presbyterian Church in Edmonds. Learn more at edmondslions.org.

Other opportunities to learn more about the levy include:

School tour at 5:30 p.m Monday, Jan. 22

The community is invited to College Place Middle School, 7501 208th St. S.W., Lynnwood, for a tour of the building, part of the proposed 2024 School Construction Bond.

Miner speaks to the Edmonds Chamber at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24

Prior to her visit to the Lions Club, Miner will speak during an Edmonds Chamber of Commerce-sponsored community update at the newly renovated Edmonds Library. Light refreshments will be provided. The Jan. 24 event is free and open to all ages. Chamber event details can be found here.

You can learn more about the bond and levy measures here.