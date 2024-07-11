Learn more about the benefit charge renewal from South County Fire

South County Fire invites voters to several upcoming opportunities to learn about the benefit charge renewal on the August primary ballot, according to a news release.

South County Fire is asking voters to consider a 10-year renewal of the benefit charge. The benefit charge was first approved by South County Fire voters in 2020 and reduces the maximum fire levy by a third.

Residential homes pay less than higher risk industrial or commercial buildings because it takes fewer firefighters and fire trucks to put out a house fire a large commercial structure fire.

Everyone is invited to learn more about the benefit charge at these community presentations:

1 p.m. July 18: Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace

6:30 p.m. July 18: South County Fire Headquarters, 12425 Meridian Ave. S., Everett. Attend in person or virtually through Zoom using Meeting ID 820 9070 5607.

7 p.m. July 23: Presentation during Brier City Council meeting, Brier City Hall 2901 228th St. SW

10:30 a.m. July 24: Coffee and conversation, Lynnwood Civic Center Fire Station, 18800 44th Ave. W.

7 p.m. July 25: Presentation during Mountlake Terrace City Council meeting, Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W.

More information about the benefit charge can also be found online at www.southsnofire.org/ElectionInfo, by emailing electioninfo@southsnofire.org; or calling 425-670-5319.